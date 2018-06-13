Top 8 sleep tips for getting a good nights rest in summer

Summer has well and truly arrived with the temperatures beginning to soar in recent weeks.

But as much as we all love the warm weather and all that comes with it - trips to the beach, evenings in the beer garden and the long days - the sunshine can have its downsides.

If you have fair skin there is always the risk of sunburn to worry about and the humidity can make it extremely uncomfortable to get a restful nights sleep.

Unless you are lucky enough to have air conditioning of course.

And with the Met Office predicting ‘above-average’ temperatures for June, July and August, while the Weather Channel are forecasting highs of 32 degrees next month, the warm weather appears set to stay.

During the day an ice cream or a cool drink can be the best way to keep cool, the warmer weather at night can largely disrupt sleeping patterns.

Lisa Artis, sleep advisor at The Sleep Council explains: ‘While we Brits may not have the hottest summers on record, seasonal factors still have an impact on sleep.

‘Hot weather can be a nuisance when it comes to bedtime, and while we may celebrate the warmth of the sun and the longer, brighter days – heat can cause havoc when it comes to catching the Zzzs.’

She adds: ‘Ideally bedrooms should be around 16-18°C (60-65°F) but if, at nighttime, the outside temperature remains higher, or your bedroom has retained the heat from the day, it can be difficult to keep cool.

‘Your body temperature needs to lower slightly before you go to sleep which is why it’s difficult to drop off when you’re too hot.’

Here are The Sleep Council’s top tips to help stay cool and get your fourty winks this summer:

1. Open windows – and doors – to create a cool draught through your bedroom, and keep curtains or blinds drawn during the day to keep the sun out and your room cooler at night.

2. If you’ve got an attic, try opening the hatch. Hot air rises and this will give it somewhere to go. Get rid of the duvet and blankets and sleep with just a cotton sheet – or a duvet with a low tog rating. Wear light cotton nightwear – this is actually better than wearing nothing at all as natural fabric will absorb any perspiration. Have a cool shower or bath before bedtime to lower your core body temperature.

3. Drink plenty of cold water during the evening and keep a glass by the bed.

4. Avoid too much caffeine, alcohol or a big meal before bedtime as this can make you feel hot in the middle of the night because of dehydration and overactive digestion.

5. Pull out your hot water bottle, but fill it with ice cold water and have it in bed with you. Cool a pillow case in the fridge before bedtime or try one of the new cooling pillows that are available to buy – both will help you keep a cool head!

6. If you share a bed, make sure it’s big enough for two people so you can sleep without disturbing each other – a 5ft wide bed should be your minimum.

7. Also, try putting socks in the fridge and wear them in bed – cooling your feet lowers the overall temperature of your skin and body, ideal during a hot summer’s night. Use an electric fan to cool you down at night.

8. If it’s really hot, put a tray of ice and a little water in front of the fan which will cool the air even more.