Top rating for two financial advisers from firm that has an office in Fareham 

TWO financial advisers from a firm that has an office in Fareham have been listed among the best in the UK.

The advisers, from Prosperity IFAs & Stockbrokers, were listed in the 2019 UK’s Top Rated Financial Advisers list published in The Times.

Phil Mason, who based in the Fareham office, and Mary Hemingway, based in Melrose in Scotland, were highly rated due to their reviews and ranking on website VouchedFor.

Adam Barnhill, head of business, said: ‘Many congratulations to Phil and Mary - what a way to celebrate our 10th anniversary with not one but two of our outstanding team listed in The Times based on feedback from customers.

’Prosperity is a national business that offers a relationship based financial advice service and nothing is more important to us than ensuring that individuals and businesses alike are at the core of everything we do.’