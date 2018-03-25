Tournament raises cash for Pompey FC supporter with tumour

MORE than 40 people gathered for a football tournament to raise money for a young Pompey FC supporter with a rare and lethal brain tumour.

Harry St Ledger from Portchester is currently having to travel to London to undergo chemotherapy for a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

As previously reported by The News, Harry’s mum Fiona Lear was angry the seven-year-old would have to travel for six weeks for treatment after he was diagnosed three weeks ago during a procedure for a suspected ear infection at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

She said: ‘I am angry to think that Harry will have to live away from the security and comfort of his own home during treatment as being able to sleep in his own bed and have his own things around him every night would be such a comfort.’

Graham Price of a regular home and away Pompey supporter group known as the 808, heard about Harry’s diagnosis and along with Lynda Ferguson decided to organise a football tournament fundraiser.

The 52-year-old said: ‘It was a fantastic morning and I’m very proud of everyone who showed their support for the young lad, who we wish all the best to in the future.’

Four teams of seven battled out in the tournament at Goals Portsmouth in Tangier Road playing to walking football rules and raised £800.

Harry’s father Cairan St Ledger, who manages HSL Outdoor Cleaning, came to thank those involved and to support the event, as well as local celebrity John ‘Portsmouth FC’ Westwood and The News’ own Neil Allen.

Walking Football veterans ‘Portsmouth Pedestrians’ took the trophy home following a 4-3 victory against the younger players in the final, who had never played Walking Football rules beforehand.

Terry Trace, a member of the 808, added: ‘The best part of the day, aside from the incredible amount of money raised, was seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces, and watching people have fun — that’s what it’s all about!’