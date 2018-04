Have your say

A CARNIVAL will be making its return in a town for a 12th year.

Bridgemary Carnival will be taking place on Saturday, July 21, from Bridgemary School in Wych Lane, Gosport.

The carnival will start at 11.30am, with family entertainment and live bands throughout the day.

Bookings are available online for stall holders.

For more information, visit bridgemarycarnival.co.uk