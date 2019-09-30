40-minute delay and two lanes closed on M27 after accident

Have your say

Two lanes have been shut on the M27 this afternoon after an accident.

Lanes one and two are closed westbound between junction 7 at Hedge End and junction 5 at Eastleigh.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said that drivers should expect delays of up to 40 minutes.

READ MORE: Part of M27 to close overnight this week for smart motorway work

Traffic officers from Highways England are at the scene diverting traffic.

It is the second accident to occur on the motorway so far today.

Two people were taken to hospital earlier after a crash involving a lorry between Fareham and Portsmouth this morning.

More to follow.

