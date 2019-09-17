45-minute delays on M27 after two-vehicle crash

There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the M27 this afternoon for drivers heading towards Portsmouth after a crash.

One lane is blocked at Junction 4 eastbound, at the slip road to the M3, after two cars collided.

Picture: Highways England

Highways England said all three lanes had been blocked but the vehicles have been moved over to the third lane so traffic can get past.

There is a delay of about 45 minutes for drivers coming from Rownhams Services at Junction 3, according to traffic information service ROMANSE.

There is also queuing traffic on the M3 southbound back to junction 14.

Traffic cameras in the area show recovery vehicles on site helping to clear the area.

It is not yet known whether there are any injuries.

More to follow.