DRIVERS are facing delays on the M27 because of two breakdowns.

A broken-down car part-closed one lane of the westbound J9 slip road, at Park Gate, just before 6.30pm and is yet to be recovered.

Meanwhile lane one of the westbound J11 exit slip at Fareham was closed just before 5pm because of a broken-down lorry.

This vehicle has since been removed, but led to delays of about 50 minutes according to Hampshire traffic service Romanse.

It caused congestion from Fareham to Farlington and the A3M.