50-minute delays on M27 after broken-down lorry leads to part-closure of slip road

DRIVERS are facing delays on the M27 because of a broken-down lorry.

One lane of the major route, westbound, was closed at the J11 exit slip near Fareham because of the incident but has now reopened.

According to Google traffic maps, congestion has built from Fareham to Emsworth, on the A27, as a result.

Hampshire traffic service Romanse said drivers are currently facing delays of about 50 minutes.

It said on Twitter: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 CLEARED on the exit slip at J11/A32 #Fareham after the earlier RTI, approx 50 mins delay remains from #A3M #Farlington.’