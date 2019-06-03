90 minute delays due to roadworks on Hayling Island

MOTORISTS are being warned of delays of over an hour and a half in Hayling Island due to roadworks.

The disruption is affecting northbound traffic on Langstone Road, with delays stretching back towards Manor Road, Hampshire County Council are reporting.

The council’s ROMANSE twitter account shared a traffic map which shows delays of 90 minutes this morning and the delays are said to be caused by roadworks on Mill Lane.

