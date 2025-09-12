A27 blockage causes delays close to Goodwood Revival Festival
A blockage on the A27 is causing delays close to Goodwood Revival Festival this morning.
AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Congestion to the A27 Hambrook Bypass.”
It comes amid disruption caused by the nearby Goodwood festival. The AA said: “Delays expected due to Goodwood Revival Festival with road closures and other restrictions until late on Monday 15 September on roads between Goodwood Aerodrome and up Kennel Hill to the Racecourse.”