A27 CLOSED in both directions following ‘incident’ in Portsmouth 

COMMUTERS are being warned that the A27 is closed in both directions this evening.

Hampshire County Council is warning that the road is currently shut in both directions between Clement Atlee Way and junction 12 on M27.

Motorists are warned of long delays

ROMANSE are warning that there are heavy delays in the area.

The road is said to be closed due to an ‘incident’ following earlier reports that delays were due to congestion.

