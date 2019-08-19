A27 crash: Live updates as traffic chaos spreads to Portsmouth after van crashes into tree

A Google Traffic picture shows the closure between Emsworth and Chichester.
TRAFFIC chaos caused after a van crashed into a tree on the A27 has spread to Portsmouth.

Heavy eastbound traffic has backed up to Farlington after the collision, between Emsworth and Chichester, which occurred shortly before 7am today. 