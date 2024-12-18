A crash on the A27 has added to driver misery after a fuel spillage near the top of Eastern Road.

The picture shows the A27 where the A3(M) onslip is. | National Highways

Now a crash on the A27 eastbound just after 5pm has added to the headache for drivers with two lanes blocked. AA Traffic News said: “Long delays, queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash on A27 Eastbound before A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Congestion to M27 J11.”

AA Traffic said of the oil spillage: “Long delays due to earlier fuel spillage on A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Congestion to all the way back to Emsworth with the A3M also queueing past J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Travel time is around 30 minute.

“Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”