A27 crash near Portsmouth leaves lanes blocked adding to driver misery after lorry's fuel spillage

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 17:50 BST
A crash on the A27 has added to driver misery after a fuel spillage near the top of Eastern Road.

The picture shows the A27 where the A3(M) onslip is.placeholder image
The picture shows the A27 where the A3(M) onslip is. | National Highways

Delays were reported on the A27 westbound with a lane blocked and tailbacks as far as Emsworth following the oil spill earlier. Traffic was also backing up onto the A3(M) as well as in Havant and coming out of Hayling Island and on Eastern Road as a result. All lanes are said to now be open but delays remain.

Now a crash on the A27 eastbound just after 5pm has added to the headache for drivers with two lanes blocked. AA Traffic News said: “Long delays, queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash on A27 Eastbound before A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Congestion to M27 J11.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The picture attached shows the A27 where the A3(M) onslip is with heavy traffic.

AA Traffic said of the oil spillage: “Long delays due to earlier fuel spillage on A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Congestion to all the way back to Emsworth with the A3M also queueing past J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Travel time is around 30 minute.

“Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice