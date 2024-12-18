A27 crash near Portsmouth leaves lanes blocked adding to driver misery after lorry's fuel spillage
Delays were reported on the A27 westbound with a lane blocked and tailbacks as far as Emsworth following the oil spill earlier. Traffic was also backing up onto the A3(M) as well as in Havant and coming out of Hayling Island and on Eastern Road as a result. All lanes are said to now be open but delays remain.
Now a crash on the A27 eastbound just after 5pm has added to the headache for drivers with two lanes blocked. AA Traffic News said: “Long delays, queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash on A27 Eastbound before A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Congestion to M27 J11.”
AA Traffic said of the oil spillage: “Long delays due to earlier fuel spillage on A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Congestion to all the way back to Emsworth with the A3M also queueing past J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Travel time is around 30 minute.
“Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.