A27 crash: ‘Severe delays’ between Havant and Chichester this afternoon after crash

Drivers on the A27 have been warned of ‘severe delays’ after a collision this afternoon.

There has been a large emergency response to the incident near Chichester, with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service crews, and SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) paramedics also on the scene.

Traffic information service ROMANSE reported the route is closed at the A259 Havant Bypass junction at Havant Road and Emsworth Road.

Traffic is building along the route, stretching back to the A3(M) junction.

In a post on social media, Chichester Police wrote: ‘ATeamChi are in attendance at a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the eastbound carriage way of the A27.

Picture: Chichester Police

‘Please avoid this area. #stayaway #roadclosed.’

In another post, it added: ‘Severe delays expected.’

Stagecoach South has said that passengers should expect delays on services between Havant and Chichester.

More to follow.

