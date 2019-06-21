MOTORISTS are being warned that they face severe delays on the A27 this morning.

Hampshire County Council is reporting that disruption is stretching back from Chichester to near Emsworth in Hampshire following a crash.

The Chichester Observer has reported that a van collided with the central reservation on the A27 near the Fishbourne roundabout.

The council’s ROMANSE account has tweeted that there are delays of 58 minutes on the eastbound carriageway.

Highways England have said that there are also lane closures on the westbound side of the A27.

They tweeted: ‘#A27 on the eastbound carriageway before the A259 #Fishbourne, #Chichester, there is a lane 2 closure on both the east bound and west bound carriageway due to an accident.’

There are delays on the A27 this morning

