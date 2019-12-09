A27 reopens after cyclist seriously injured in crash but heavy delays remain

Have your say

A ROAD has reopened after a serious crash but motorists are warned they still face heavy delays.

The collision involving a cyclist and a car happened on the A27 westbound at the junction with the A3M at around 5.20am today.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the cyclist was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham with serious head injuries.

All lanes were closed on the A27 westbound following the crash, with heavy delays on the road as well as the A3M and the A3023 as a result.

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE traffic account is reporting that the lanes have now reopened following the earlier collision.

The account tweeted: ‘#A27 #Farlington - All lanes REOPENED westbound after an earlier RTI between A3M #Bedhampton and #A2030, heavy delays remain on all approaches.’

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 5.24am today (December 9) to a collision between a Volkswagen Golf and a cyclist on the A27 westbound at the junction for the A3M.

‘The cyclist suffered serious head injuries and has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

‘Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101, quoting reference 92 of today's date.’

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service added: ‘We were called at 05:22 to a collision involving a cyclist and a car.

‘We had on scene two ambulance crews, an ambulance officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team, who were assessing and treating one patient for serious injuries.

‘The patient was treated at the scene by all our crews and taken onto Queen Alexandra Hospital.’