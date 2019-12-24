A27 slip road lane closed in Portsmouth after incident

One lane is closed on an A27 slip road in Portsmouth after an incident.

The westbound entry road at Farlington, from the A2030 Eastern Road, is partly shut while Highways England move a vehicle from the second lane.

The incident on the A27. Picture: Highways England

Traffic cameras show how a car has come off the road, with the back of the vehicle on the grass verge.

Fortunately for motorists there does not appear to any major delays, but Highways England has warned of some traffic.

