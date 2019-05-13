Two people have suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes on the A27 this evening.

Emergency services have been dealing with both incidents which happened on the road near the Marriott Hotel, by the junction of the A27 westbound and A3 in Cosham.

Two cars have been involved in a crash on the A27

A police spokesperson said the first incident, a collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Skoda Octavia, was reported just before 5pm.

Two people reportedly suffered serious injuries, but these are not life-threatening.

A second call came in at about 5.40pm reporting a crash between an Alfa Romeo and Toyota Yaris.

There are delays for drivers coming off the M27 towards Cosham at junction 12, as well as traffic going both ways on the A27.

A picture taken at the scene shows one of the cars being recovered from the road.