A3 closed in both directions after incident in Waterlooville

MOTORISTS are being advised to avoid the a road after it was closed in both directions following a road traffic incident.

The A3 London Road is currently shut between B2150 and Avondale Road.

Hampshire County Council’s traffic account Romanse has warned drivers to avoid the area.

They tweeted: ‘A3 #Waterlooville - London Rd CLOSED in both directions between B2150 Hulbert Rd and Avondale Rd due to RTI, AVOID.’

