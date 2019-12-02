A3 closed in both directions after mobility scooter user hit by stolen car in Waterlooville

Have your say

MOTORISTS are being advised to avoid the A3 after it was closed in both directions after a mobility scooter user was hit by a stolen car.

The A3 London Road is currently shut between B2150 and Avondale Road and police say it is expected to remain closed for two more hours.

Paramedics at the scene of the accident on the A3 London Road in Waterlooville. Picture: John Dyer

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) has said that a male mobility scooter user was taken to hospital with serious injuries with the car, which was stolen.

READ MORE: Mobility scooter user seriously injured after being hit by stolen car on A3 in Waterlooville

Police have arrested a man in connection with the collision.

Hampshire County Council’s traffic account Romanse has warned drivers to avoid the area.

They tweeted: ‘A3 #Waterlooville - London Rd CLOSED in both directions between B2150 Hulbert Rd and Avondale Rd due to RTI, AVOID.’

READ MORE: Watch dramatic moment stolen car crashes into Uber cab in Portsmouth

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.