A3(M) lanes shut and driver arrested after HGV crashes through central reservation - live updates

Lanes are blocked on the A3(M) this afternoon near Waterlooville after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

Two lanes – one northbound and one southbound - are currently shut to traffic after the incident at junction 4 for Purbook. Delays are going back past junction 3 at Waterlooville to the junction with the A27 at Farlington. The driver of the HGV has also been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. We have updates for you here – make you refresh the page to see the latest information.