Published 30th May 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 12:51 BST

One lane has been closed on a major route to the city following a crash this morning.

The AA has reported that there is slow traffic and delays in and around the A3, Portsmouth Road, this afternoon (May 30).

This comes following a crash which was first reported to the traffic service just after 10am this morning.

The AA said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A3 Portsmouth Road Northbound at B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off).”

