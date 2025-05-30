A3: One lane closed on major direct road to Portsmouth following crash
One lane has been closed on a major route to the city following a crash this morning.
The AA has reported that there is slow traffic and delays in and around the A3, Portsmouth Road, this afternoon (May 30).
This comes following a crash which was first reported to the traffic service just after 10am this morning.
The AA said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A3 Portsmouth Road Northbound at B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off).”
