A3: One person sustains injuries following crash involving two cars on major route to Portsmouth
One lane on the A3 was closed this morning following a crash involving two cars.
Emergency services have responded to a crash involving two cars on the A3 - a major route to Portsmouth - at 10.25am this morning (May 30).
The AA previously said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A3 Portsmouth Road Northbound at B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off).”
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 10.25am today with reports of a collision involving two cars on the A3 Portsmouth Road.”
The police have confirmed that one person reported minor injuries.
