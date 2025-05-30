A3: One person sustains injuries following crash involving two cars on major route to Portsmouth

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 13:59 BST

One lane on the A3 was closed this morning following a crash involving two cars.

Emergency services have responded to a crash involving two cars on the A3 - a major route to Portsmouth - at 10.25am this morning (May 30).

These are your morning traffic updates for Friday, May 30,

The AA previously said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A3 Portsmouth Road Northbound at B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off).”

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 10.25am today with reports of a collision involving two cars on the A3 Portsmouth Road.”

The police have confirmed that one person reported minor injuries.

