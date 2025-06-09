A31 westbound lane near M27 remains closed after woman's dead body discovered in Hampshire - severe delays
Part of the A31 westbound near the M27 is still shut due to a police investigation. National Highways South East issued an update on social media this morning.
They said: “One (of two) lanes closed on the #A31 westbound between J2 of the #M27 and the #A338 at #AshleyHeath near #Ringwood following a Police Led Incident. Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience.”
The body of Yajaira Castro Mendez was found at 6pm on Saturday evening (June 7) by the A31 westbound at Bolderwood in the New Forest - a few miles away from where it joins the M27. A screen was put up so officers could investigate the scene. Severe traffic delays were reported throughout the weekend.
Ms Mendez, 46, from Ilford in east London, was reported missing on 31 May. On Friday, a man known to Yajaira appeared in court charged with her murder and was remanded into custody.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the disappearance of Yajaira Castro Mendez have very sadly discovered a body.
“While we await formal identification, Yajaira’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers. Yajaira went missing from Ilford on Thursday, 29 May.”
In an update issued at 8.28am, National Highways said there is approximately five miles of congestion, with delays exceeding 45 minutes.