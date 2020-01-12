A32 blocked after 'two vehicle' crash near Wickham

MOTORISTS are being warned that the A32 is blocked this afternoon.

It follows an accident, which AA Traffic reports involved two vehicles, that happened just outside Albany Farm.

Motorists are facing delays

The crash happened on the A32 Wickham Road northbound and traffic is said to be queuing from M27 J10 (Wickham) to Knowle Road.

