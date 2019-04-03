A334 blocked between Shedfield and Wickham after crash this morning 

A HAMPSHIRE road has been blocked in one direction after a crash this morning.

The road traffic incident happened on A334 Winchester Road in Shedfield near B2177 on the northbound carriageway.

Motorists are being warned that the road remains blocked and that there are delays of 20 minutes heading back towards Wickham this morning.

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE traffic account tweeted: ‘#A334 #Shedfield - Remains BLOCKED northbound due to earlier RTI on Winchester Road near #B2177, approx delays of 20 minutes heading back towards #Wickham.’

Motorists are also facing 20 minute delays in Portsmouth this morning as a result of congestion.

The road is blocked northbound

