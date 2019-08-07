Have your say

A ROAD has been closed in both directions after a camper van was ‘destroyed’ in a fire.

The A334 in Shedfield is currently shut between B2177 Winchester Road and A32 School Lane.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said that they were called to Winchester Road at 1.15pm and that a camper van had been completely ‘destroyed’ in the blaze.

READ MORE: Teenagers steal more than £4,000 worth of bikes from rail stations

The fire has now been put out, the spokesman added.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘Fareham Road CLOSED in both directions due to vehicle fire between B2177 Winchester Road and #A32 School Lane, delays on approach.’

Motorists are being warned of delays

READ MORE: CCTV released after man 'grabbed by the throat' during fight outside Gosport shop

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth throughout the day.