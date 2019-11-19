A BUSY Hampshire road has been closed after a pedestrian was involved in an incident with a lorry.

On the northbound carriageway of the A34, between the A33 split and the A272 junction, a serious incident took place at 4.45am.

Picture: PA

The A34 is closed this morning between the Kingsworthy junction and Three Maids Hill as a result of the crash.

Police officers have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was travelling along this part of the A34 this morning and witnessed this incident.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 79 of November 19 or Operation Permit.

