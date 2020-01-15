Accident on M27 near Portsmouth causing 'heavy delays'

Have your say

AN accident on the M27 near Portsmouth is causing ‘heavy delays’.

The incident happened westbound near Port Solent causing one lane to be blocked between junction 12 and junction 11 Fareham.

Ambulance and fire crews are on scene.

Several cars appear to be involved in the crash which happened just before 9am.

READ MORE: Crash on A27 Hilsea causing long delays

Motorists are being warned of ‘heavy delays on approach’.

An accident on the M27 westbound near Port Solent in Portsmouth'Wednesday, January 15, 2019'

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.