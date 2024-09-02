All lanes blocked on M27 eastbound near Eastleigh following vehicle fire

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 18:27 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 18:27 BST
All lanes are blocked on the M27 due to a vehicle fire.

A vehicle fire on the M27 eastbound has resulted in long delays this evening (September 2). All of the lanes are blocked between junction 4, M3, and junction 5, A335, Eastleigh, and there are delays from junction 3, M271.

