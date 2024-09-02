All lanes blocked on M27 eastbound near Eastleigh following vehicle fire
A vehicle fire on the M27 eastbound has resulted in long delays this evening (September 2). All of the lanes are blocked between junction 4, M3, and junction 5, A335, Eastleigh, and there are delays from junction 3, M271.
