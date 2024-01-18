Havant traffic: Ambulance crashes into car on A3(M) in Waterlooville as lane cleared and delays gone
A major motorway has been cleared following an ambulance crash.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said police were deployed to the scene on the A3(M) in Waterlooville this morning. The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 3.
"We were called at 9.46am to a collision on the A3(M) northbound," the spokesman said. "This involved a car and an ambulance. No injuries were reported."
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported that motorists experienced severe delays as a result of the collision. The obstruction has was cleared at roughly 11.12am and traffic is moving freely. HCCTT reports: "#A3M Northbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook and J3/B2150 #Waterlooville due to an earlier RTC, delays gone."
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
A3(M) cleared following collision
HTTCC reports that the A3(M) has now been cleared following the ambulance crash.
"#A3M Northbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook and J3/B2150 #Waterlooville due to an earlier RTC, delays gone," HTTCC reports.
Car collides with ambulance
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed an ambulance and a car were involved in the collision.
He said: "We were called at 9.46am to a collision on the A3(M) northbound. This involved a car and an ambulance.
"No injuries were reported." The lane on the motorway is still obstructed and drivers are still experiencing delays.
A3(M) crash
HTTCC reports there has been a crash on the A3(M).
"#A3M Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook and J3/B2150 #Waterlooville due to an RTC, delays building," HTTCC reports.