Ambulance service confirms no serious injuries after car flipped in crash at Portsmouth junction

Have your say

MOTORISTS involved in a shocking accident in Portsmouth earlier today have escaped with only minor injuries, emergency services have confirmed.

Two cars collided at the junction between Southampton Road and the A27 this afternoon, leaving a BMW on its roof and emergency services rushing to the scene.

Picture: David George

The other vehicle, a black Kia Picanto, sustained heavy damage at the front.

SEE ALSO: Two cars involved in horrific crash at major Portsmouth junction

But despite the extensive visible damage, nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service, which attended the incident, said: ‘We received multiple 999 calls around 2.25pm all reporting a two car collision on Southampton Road, Portsmouth, which resulted in one of the vehicles involved rolling on to its roof.

Picture: David George

‘We sent two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles to the incident.

‘All patients involved – one in the overturned car and two in the other car – had fortunately only sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged at the scene by our staff.’

The incident blocked the junction on the A27 near the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel, which links to the M27 and Western Road into Cosham.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team said access from Western Road or M27 to Southampton Road was blocked.

Traffic going eastbound on A27 Southampton Road was diverted via the A3 Southampton Road.

Hampshire Constabulary was also contacted by The News about the incident.