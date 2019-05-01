A SERIES of average speed cameras are being installed on the Portsmouth stretch of the M27.

The speed cameras are being installed along the westbound carriageway from Junction 12 to Junction 10 for Wickham, and could be up and running later this month.

These average speed cameras have already been installed at other junctions between Portsmouth and Southampton, in preparation for the M27 being transformed into a smart motorway.

According to the team that manages the M27 project, the speed cameras are still being installed – but the cameras will go live in mid-May.

This means that the cameras could be operational as early as Monday, May 13.

A spokesman from Highways England said: ‘Upgrading the M27 to a smart motorway is a big job.

‘The road layout will change regularly and lanes will be narrower than normal.

‘Having a 50mph speed limit and enforcing it with cameras is a vital part of making sure we can deliver the upgrade safely and enable drivers to get to where they want to be quickly and safely.’

Average speed cameras register your number plate and check the time it takes for you to travel between two cameras.

If this time is quicker than the speed limit, you could face a fine.