Ferry crossings between Portsmouth, France and Spain have been disrupted because of windy weather in the English Channel.

Brittany Ferries said four of its sailings between the city and Caen over the next 24 hours are cancelled.

Some Brittany Ferries services between Portsmouth and France have been cancelled

Two services on the Portsmouth – St Malo route will depart and arrive in Cherbourg instead, while there is also disruption on the Le Havre and Santander services.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office and is due to come into force at 6pm today, remaining in place until 9am tomorrow.

Residents in Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham are being warned that ‘severe gales are expected and may cause some disruption’.

A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west on Sunday and Monday bringing very strong winds to parts of the west.

'Winds are expected to gust to 50-60mph inland, and perhaps 70mph around some coasts. Large coastal waves are also expected.’

Here are the Brittany Ferries services that will be affected over the next two days:

Cancelled

December 8 – Portsmouth to Caen (10.45pm)

December 8 – Caen to Portsmouth (11pm)

December 9 – Portsmouth to Caen (8.15am)

December 9 – Caen to Portsmouth (8.30am)

Changed

December 8 – Portsmouth to St Malo (8pm) is now a Portsmouth to Cherbourg crossing. Departure time is unchanged and arrival is at 8am.

December 9 – St Malo to Portsmouth (9.20am) is now a Cherbourg to Portsmouth crossing. Departure time is changed to 1.30pm with arrival time at 6.20pm. Latest check-in is 12.45pm. For foot passengers there is a coach leaving St Malo for Cherbourg at 9am.

December 8 – Santander to Portsmouth (5.15pm) will depart later than scheduled. Loading procedures will begin at 4pm with latest check-in at 5.30pm. The ship will depart early on Tuesday morning with an expected arrival time in Portsmouth of 10am on December 11.

- The crossing between Portsmouth and Le Havre on December 9 at 9.30pm has been cancelled due to a harbour strike in Le Havre.

Please call Brittany Ferries on 0044 1752 648637 for advice and alternatives. For more information visit their website.