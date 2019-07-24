Broken down vehicle causing long delays on M27 this morning

Have your say

COMMUTERS are being warned that a broken down vehicle is causing lengthy delays on the M27 this morning.

A lane has been blocked on the eastbound carriageway on the motorway between junction 9, for Park Gate, and junction 10, for Fareham.

The disruption has caused delays of 30 minutes stretching back to junction 7, for Hedge End, ROMANSE have reported.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘One lane remains BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J10/A32 #Fareham, approx delays of 30 minutes heading back towards J7/A334 #HedgeEnd.’

The incident is causing delays on the M27

