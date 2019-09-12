Bus replacement services to run on rail line between Portsmouth and London Waterloo this weekend

Maintenance work is set to cause disruptions to people traveling between Portsmouth and London this weekend.

The work is set to be carried out on the lines between Havant and Guildford on Sunday, South Western Railway (SWR) have announced.

South Western Railway have announced maintenance work will take place on lines in our area this weekend. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

Replacement bus services will run between the two stations throughout the day.

SWR have said that there will be a normal rail service from Guildford to London Waterloo on Sunday.

While a shuttle train service will run between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour will also be in operation throughout the day.

READ MORE: Why Portsmouth Oktoberfest is not returning this year - but what may happen in its place

SWR have advised customers to ‘check your train times before travelling in the Portsmouth area’ on Sunday.

Replacement bus services Salisbury and Eastleigh via Romsey and Chandlers Ford this weekend, due to the lines in the Romsey area being closed on both Saturday and Sunday.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

READ MORE: The faces of the 20 most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.