TRAIN customers are being warned about bus replacement services and diversions due to engineering work.

The work is taking place between Havant and Cosham and will affect customers using Great Western Railway, South Western Railway and Southern on Sunday June 16 closing all lines until approximately 12.45pm.

Until 12.30pm, buses will replace South Western Railway trains between Petersfield and Portsmouth Harbour.

For Southern train users, buses will replace trains between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour until 12.45pm.

Southern customers may use South Western Railway services between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central.

The 08.19am Romsey to Brighton service will be diverted to terminate at Portsmouth Harbour and the 11.10am Brighton to Cardiff Central (terminating at Newport) service will be diverted to start from Portsmouth Harbour.

Customers for these trains should use alternative services between Cosham / Portsmouth Harbour and Brighton.

You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on our station information pages

Bicycles are not allowed on rail replacement bus services at any time, unless fully folded.