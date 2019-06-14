Buses, coaches and lorries warned NOT to attempt to drive into Hayling Island

POLICE are warning HGV vehicles to avoid attempting to get into Hayling Island this afternoon following an earlier burst pipe.

Thousands of homes on the island had their water supply disrupted after the main was damaged on Hayling Road this morning.

Police are advising HGV vehicles to avoid driving into Hayling Island

In a statement Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘All HGV vehicles, including buses, coaches and lorries, are warned to avoid attempting to access Hayling Island at this time due to a burst water main causing severe traffic issues.

‘Repairs to the water main are in the process of being completed but Havant Road has been closed as a result since early this morning and traffic has been diverted into Northney Road and Copse Lane. These routes are rural and narrow and therefore not suitable for HGV vehicles.

‘There is a significant build up of traffic at this time and we are asking motorists to please be patient. We are working to alleviate the situation as soon as possible.’

Follow our live blog for more information.