Have your say

A ROAD traffic collision is causing disruption on Whickham Road in Fareham.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Furzehall Avenue close to the A32 junction.

The scene of the crash which is believed to have involved a car and a lorry. 'June 20, 2019''Picture: Kimberley Barber

A statement from the Police said: ‘We had a report of a collision at 4.45pm on the A32 Wickham Road involving a lorry and a car.’

As yet no further details are available.