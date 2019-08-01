Car bursts into flames on M3 as drivers face diversion - live updates

Traffic is being held up on the M3 this afternoon after a car fire.

Part of the motorway has been closed northbound between junction 9 at Winchester services and junction 7 at Basingstoke.

Hampshire police’s roads team tweeted a picture of the car on fire, which has been moved to the side of the road.

Drivers are being encouraged to use alternative routes while the road is cleared, including using the A33 between Winchester and Basingstoke.

Police and firefighters are at the scene dealing with the incident.

Picture: Hants Road Policing/Twitter

One lane has been reopened on the northbound route, and police have said the second lane is expected to open again shortly.

More to follow.

