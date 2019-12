A CAR fire on the M275 caused traffic chaos this evening after the road was temporarily shut.

The fire was caused after a collision between two vehicles on the south bound carriageway at around 5pm.

Two fire appliances were sent from Cosham Fire Station. Fire fighters extinguished the fire and ‘made the scene safe’.

The incident occurred close to the Park and Ride turn off at Tipner. No injuries have been reported and both lanes have now been reopened.