Car fire near Gatwick Airport causes all traffic to be held on M23

A CAR fire is causing disruptions on the M23 near Gatwick Airport this morning.

The vehicle has set ablaze in the Southbound carriageway between Junction 9, for the airport, and Junction 10 for Crawley.

Highways England are reporting that all traffic has been held as a result of the fire, which is in lane one.

They tweeted: ‘#M23 southbound between J9 #Gatwick and J10 #Crawley- there is a car fire in lane 1- #Freerecovery and #Trafficofficers are enroute - please drive with caution through this area.

‘Traffic is currently being held in all lanes on approach due to #Surreyfire on scene and dealing - will hopefully not be for too long.’

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

