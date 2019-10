Have your say

A CAR came to face the wrong way after crashing early this morning on the M27 near Portsmouth.

The silver Renault was left crumpled after the collision which resulted in congestion heading westbound between junction 12 and 11.

No one was reported as being injured following the incident before 7am this morning.

Police arrived on scene to help traffic flow – with congestion building back onto the A27.

It has now been cleared with traffic moving freely.