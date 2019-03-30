Checkatrade Trophy final: Portsmouth fans hit by railway engineering works ahead of Sunderland clash

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH fans are urged to plan ahead for their journey to the Checkatrade cup final at Wembley on Sunday, as South Western Railway details engineering work that could affect their trip.

Engineering work is taking place on Sunday, closing all lines in the Eastleigh area.

The Checkatrade Trophy. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

This means that passengers going to London Waterloo via Basingstoke will have to use a replacement bus service from Fareham to Winchester.

Some lines between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction (including part of London Waterloo station) will also be closed for maintenance work.

A reduced train service will run in and out of the station, with platform changes as well.

Earlier this week a spokesman for South Western Railway said the firm will put on one more train per hour than usual, taking the total up to three instead of two.

Each train will be of the ‘maximum length’ – which can be 10 or 12 carriages, depending on the type of train used.

Southern Rail will put on trains to Clapham Junction and London Victoria.

It is understood Portsmouth FC has also put on 100 coaches for Sunday’s match.

For more information people can go to southwesternrailway.com