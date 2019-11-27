Coca Cola truck visit expected to cause weekend congestion

THE Highways Agency is warning about potential delays this weekend on the M27 near the Whiteley turn off.

Congestion is expected to be focused around Junction 9 on Friday and Saturday due to the Christmas Coca Cola truck visiting Whiteley Shopping Centre.

A statement from the shopping centre said: ‘We anticipate the centre and surrounding roads to be very busy during the event so advise you plan your journey accordingly and add on some extra time to get to us.’

The truck will be based at the shopping centre between 12 midday and 7pm on both days.