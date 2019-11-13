A BUSY Waterlooville road will close for almost five months while traffic lights are installed.

Hampshire County Council has confirmed College Road will be shut to motorists as signals are built at its junction with Purbrook Way.

The section will be totally reconstructed over 19 weeks as its existing priority junction is axed and north and south pedestrian crossings are built.

Pedestrians will be able to access the road while the works take place from January 5, 2020, but cars will face a signposted diversion route.

Cars headed for Havant and South Downs College in College Road, and Apollo Drive, off College Road, will be diverted via Crookhorn Lane.

A senior engineer at the county council said local college and bus companies that use the affected route have been told of the works.

Letters will also be sent to residents living near the junction, with advanced warning signs set to go up soon.

Purbrook councillor Gary Hughes, who also chairs the Purbrook and Widley Area Residents’ Association, said: ‘I feel this information needs as wide as dissemination as possible to ensure all residents and motorists are aware of the extended road closure, identified diversion and highly likely considerable congestion.’

Works at College Road's junction with Purbrook Way, designed by Mayer Brown, are expected to last 23 weeks in total.

The county council also confirmed four weeks of ‘footway improvements' will take place on Purbrook Way and Stakes Hill Road from Monday.