Commuters face delays after crash outside Portsmouth business park

DRIVERS leaving work for the weekend have been hit with major delays this afternoon.

An accident has taken place on the westbound carriageway of Western Road in Portsmouth, heading towards the junction for the M275.

Breaking news

According to reports, the incident near the Lakeside North Harbour business park involved both a car and a lorry.

A 30-year-old man from Hilsea was in the car in front when the collision happened.

He said: ‘There was this loud crunch as the car bounced off the side of the lorry and hit another car. I was lucky not to have been caught up in it.’

‘The car seemed pretty badly damaged.’

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance said: ‘We’ve got an ambulance crew at the scene of that incident but I’ve not had any report back currently – it came into us via a 999 call from a member of the public at 4.35pm as a two vehicle collision outside the IBM building on Western Road, with everyone involved able to get themselves out of the vehicles.'

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.