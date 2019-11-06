Have your say

The spectacular fireworks display is returning to Cosham tonight.

The Bonfire night event will take place at King George V playing fields this evening.

Cosham fireworks. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Residents planning on attending the display in Cosham tonight should be aware that heavy rain is being forecast by the Met Office.

The event opens at 4pm today and from that time kids under the age of 12 will be able to enjoy the children's funfair.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm after a countdown led by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

If you are planning on driving down to Cosham for the fireworks tonight, here’s what you need to know:

Where can I park?

There will be parking available at Lakeside North Harbour, if you are planning on driving tonight.

Do you have to pay?

If you want to park at Lakeside tonight there is a £2 charge to do so.

The money raised from the parking charge will be donated to the Rotary Clubs of Southsea Castle, Portsmouth and Southsea, and Rotaract.

Any vehicles parked on double yellow lines and grass verges risk being towed away.

What about public transport?

Portsmouth City Council recommend that if you are coming to the display to avoid driving if possible.

Cosham train station is located five minutes away and there are bus stops adjacent to the field on Northern Road.