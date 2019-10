Have your say

DRIVERS are facing delays after a crash blocked one lane of the M27 earlier today.

The incident is reported to have happened shortly after 10am on the westbound carriageway close to the junction 9 turnoff, at Park Gate.

It blocked one lane of the highway, reported Hampshire-based travel watchdog Romanse on Twitter.

The AA’s traffic service has since said that all lanes have since been cleared.

However, the organisation has warned there are still residual delays affecting motorists.