Crash causing delays of almost an hour on A27

A ROAD incident on the A27 is causing traffic queues all the way back to Fareham, according to reports.

Hampshire County Council’s travel update provider ROMANSE states that there is an accident on the A27 eastbound, between the A3M for Farlington and A3023 Langstone Roundabout.

Currently, drivers face delays of more than 50 minutes, with queues building up to Junction 11 of the M27.

More to follow.

